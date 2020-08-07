Portcullis Group
#09-05, 6 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec Tower 4
SINGAPORE 038986
Singapore
Portcullis is one of the largest independent trust, fund and family office service providers in Asia. With a rich history of servicing clients for over 35 years, we have a wide range of professional expertise in running successful wealth management companies.
Our international network gives us the reach and ability to provide comprehensive services across multiple jurisdictions.
We offer trustee, foundation, fund administration and corporate services to high net worth individuals, family offices, private banks, investment managers, financial advisors, sophisticated investors, as well as aspiring start ups and successful entrepreneurs.
At the Portcullis Group, our mission is to provide each of our clients with expert and tailored advice and services to the highest standard. We vow to so with integrity, dedication and transparency in everything that we do.
Mr Allard de Jong is a director of the Portcullis Group with responsibility for Fund Services and Fund Administration. Allard has over 20 years of fund administration experience, having worked for Citco Fund Services in the Dutch Caribbean and the Netherlands, for Bank of Bermuda and for HSBC, where he was the head of HSBC’s Alternative Fund Services in Singapore. Allard was director of Operational Due Diligence for KBC Alpha, an Asian focused Fund of Hedge Fund, which subsequently became part of PAAMCO. Allard was chairman of the Singapore Fund Administration Association from 2009 until 2014 and is currently non-executive director for several Impact investment funds and vehicles.
E: Allard.Dejong@portcullis.co
P: +65 6496 0428
Mr Danny Leung is the Director of Portcullis Fund Administration (HK) Ltd. He has over 15 years of fund administration experience. He was a senior manager of investment accounting at State Street Global Service in Canada. He is familiar with mutual funds, unit trusts, fund of funds and private equity funds. Danny has a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Economics.
A law school graduate and Forbes 30 under 30 recipient, Anja Chong is a Director at Portcullis Trust (Singapore) Ltd. She is the Head of Business Development and helps in overseeing and building key client relationships within the Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong network, managing banking portfolio relationships and onboarding UHNW (Ultra High Net Worth) clients in setting up various trust, fund, business and family office structures.