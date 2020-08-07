Portcullis is one of the largest independent trust, fund and family office service providers in Asia. With a rich history of servicing clients for over 35 years, we have a wide range of professional expertise in running successful wealth management companies.

Our international network gives us the reach and ability to provide comprehensive services across multiple jurisdictions.

We offer trustee, foundation, fund administration and corporate services to high net worth individuals, family offices, private banks, investment managers, financial advisors, sophisticated investors, as well as aspiring start ups and successful entrepreneurs.

At the Portcullis Group, our mission is to provide each of our clients with expert and tailored advice and services to the highest standard. We vow to so with integrity, dedication and transparency in everything that we do.